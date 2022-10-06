RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce in the Riyadh regions has monitored the prices levels during conducting more than 7,600 inspection rounds.



The inspection tours carried out by the Ministry included several markets and outlets in all cities and governorates of the Riyadh region.



During the tours 15,759 of the process of reading the prices of goods and products were conducted through the e-monitoring program, which monitors the price levels of 278 commodities.



The ministry conducts these tours in order to follow up on the compliance of commercial establishments with its regulations, and also to ensure the availability of the main products and its alternatives in sales outlets, and to monitor the levels of prices in order to maintain the consumers' rights.



Any consumer who notices commercial violations, must report through the unified number (1900) or to report via the Balag Tijari application, the ministry said.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).