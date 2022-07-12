Bahraini law firm Salwa Ahmed Al Khalifa has signed an agreement with London-based Albertson Solicitors Legal Practice that will see the duo provide specialized legal services to the clients of both parties, whether in the GCC region or UK or EU countries.

The agreement is aimed at ensuring the best legal representation and protection for the clients of both two parties.

Established in 1987, the office of the Advocate Sheikha Salwa Ahmed Al Khalifa Advocates and Legal Consultants has been practising its activities in West Riffa and through its office branch located in the diplomatic area in capital Manama.

It enjoys membership in the Arab legal series, which includes several of the most famous law firms in the Arab world and distributed over Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

"This new partnership with Albertson Solicitors Legal Practice is a significant chance for both parties to gain from their collective and specialised experiences to advance and raise the level of professionalism for legal services provided to both parties' clients as well as to share experiences in legal cases in the UK, EU or in the GCC states," stated its CEO Advocate Sheikha Salwa Ahmed Al Khalifa after signing the MoU with John Richards, representative of Albertson Solicitors.

The firm works with many lawyers and a specialised administrative staff and boasts a large number of legal advisors specialising in civil, criminal, legal and administrative, commercial and Islamic bank, rental and constitutional disputes in addition to insurance and health care disputes, stated Sheikha Salwa in the presence of the first legal advisor and general manager of Salwa Ahmed Al Khalifa's Law Firm, Advocate and Legal Consultant Said Hammam at the office’s headquarters in Riffa.

Albertson Solicitors is a legal practise based in Lincoln’s Inn, London, providing advisory and representation services to private clients, corporate bodies and sovereign states across diverse areas of International and UK Domestic Law, explained Richards.

The firm, he stated, tackles complex matters, including those straddling multiple jurisdictions, legal disciplines and national borders.

The practice serves a global clientele to deliver the highest quality legal advice without compromise and employs the latest means of secure digital encrypted communication systems to ensure each client relationship is anchored in our core commitment to personalised, responsive and confidential engagement, he added.

Hammam emphasised that by working together, specialised capabilities would be developed and made available to both sides, enabling them to offer the best calibre of legal services.

"Doing so assures that clients of both sides can more easily pursue legal action, which obviously ends in saving effort, time, and money," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).