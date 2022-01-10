RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) confirmed on Monday that the batches of instant noodles withdrawn by France did not enter the Saudi markets.



The French authorities started withdrawing the products following the detection of the concentration of the pesticide ethylene oxide at a level exceeding the permissible limit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The authority said that its Rapid Alert Center monitored the move of the French authorities at the time of the withdrawal itself.



The center follows up on all related developments around the clock and takes the necessary measures so as to ensure the safety of food products entering the Kingdom.



The electronic clearance system facilitates obtaining and tracking information about products and their importers in the event of a recall or problems related to consumer safety as no consignment is cleared except through electronic systems, it said.



The authority reaffirmed its keenness on the health of citizens and residents with ensuring the safety of food, medicine, medical devices, cosmetic products, pesticides and fodders.



Ethylene oxide is a substance classified as a carcinogen, mutagen and reprotoxic agent used as a biocide.