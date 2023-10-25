A murder suspect was arrested in just a minute after committing the crime in the UAE. The suspect was held as he tried to flee the crime scene, the Ajman Police said on Wednesday.

According to the force, concerned residents called up the police upon seeing the Asian suspect banging on the victim’s door in Rawda. He looked angry and aggressive, residents told the police control room.

A police patrol arrived at the spot within a minute and officers found the suspect trying to flee after murdering his compatriot.

During his interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had some disputes with the victim in their home country.

The police praised patrol officers for arresting the suspect in record time. The force also urged residents to report suspicious activities to the police immediately.

