ABU DHABI - The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has recently won the Leading Practices in Internal Audit Award for its Anti-Fraud Practices in the Government Sector.

Awarded by the UAE Internal Auditors Association, FANR’s recognition is part of the 7th Cycle of the Leading Practices in Internal Audit Award, which was held during the 21st Annual Regional Audit Conference.

FANR’s submitted proposal to the award included several innovative practices including FANR’s comprehensive anti-fraud and supporting governance framework, its state-of-the-art whistleblowing “Report to Protect (R2P)” system, application of data analytics, its agile approach embodying innovation and collaboration, adherence to International Professional Practices Framework.

Such practices were supported by exemplary leadership and highly qualified competent staff who achieved high performance at FANR.

Amna Faridoon, Chief Audit Executive at FANR, said, “This award reflects FANR’s unwavering commitment and relentless efforts to carry out its regulatory mandate by implementing an integrated governance framework in the field of anti-fraud and contribute towards achieving its vision to be globally recognised as the leading nuclear regulator.

FANR is embracing technologies and developing smart systems that will help support its oversight activities, including internal audit practices.”

FANR has a well-defined governance system in place that is built upon the pillars of transparency, accountability and fairness, and has been designed to nurture a culture of excellence and efficiency across all levels of the organisation.

FANR is committed to implementing the Anti-Fraud Guide and the Guide to Board Governance in the UAE Federal Government.

The award was received in an event that broght together over 1500 Global Internal Audit Professionals, senior executives and key decision makers from across the Middle East and North Africa region and government and private industries.