RIYADH — The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced the arrest of 74 people in 7 ministries.



Nazaha’s announcement came while revealing that it has investigated 131 people, 74 of whom were accused of money laundering, bribery, abuse of influence and fraud.



It has clarified that the arrested are working in 7 ministries, which are the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of National Guard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, in addition to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).



Nazaha confirmed its continuation in following up, monitoring and arresting all those who try to encroach on public money.



It has also warned that it will arrest and hold accountable anyone who exploits their position to achieve personal interests, or to harm the public interest, even if its punishment leads to the end of the violator’s relation with their job.

