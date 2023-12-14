RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has directed the security authorities to arrest a man who appeared in a video shooting an animal.



The order to arrest the person was issued after the authorities were alerted about the video by the monitoring center that watches the spread of viscious content on social media.



The Public Prosecution referred the person for investigation, in addition to notifying the competent authority to check on the physical and psychological safety of a child who was present at the crime scene

Any behavior that would violate the provisions of public safety, the use of weapons in violation of the pertinent laws, harming children by exposing them to criminal scenes, or torturing animals is prohibited, the Public Prosecution stressed.



It also confirmed that it will not hesitate to bring serious criminal charges against anyone who commits such violations. The prosecution will seek the prescribed penalties against the accused in a competent court, it added.

