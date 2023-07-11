RIYADH — The police of Riyadh region have arrested a Saudi citizen for deliberately setting a vehicle on fire at Wadi Al-Dawasir Governorate.



The police said that the citizen had set the vehicle on fire following a dispute with its owner.



Moreover, the police also arrested another person for violating Saudi Arabia's Anti-Cyber Crime Law, for he documented the incident and published it on social media platforms.



The video showed the citizen while he was setting the vehicle on fire, which led to its damage, revealed by the footage showed after the fire was put out.



The Public Security published a video on its official Twitter account, confirming that the accused has been arrested, and they have taken the legal measures against them, then referred them to the Public Prosecution.

