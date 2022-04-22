Delhi Customs officials arrested an Indian man after he allegedly smuggled gold worth over $39,000 (Rs3mln) into the country by concealing it inside a wig he was wearing.

The accused was intercepted by officials after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches of gold wrapped with an adhesive tape and weighing 686 grams, according to a statement issued by Delhi Customs.

One pouch was hidden under the wig he wore, whereas two others were concealed elsewhere.

The gold was seized and passenger was arrested.

