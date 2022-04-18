RIYADH — Officials of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the Haditha port on the northern border crossing from Jordan near Al-Qurayyat city foiled an attempt to smuggle in more than 141,000 Captagon pills.



The huge cache of drugs was found hidden in the baggage of two travelers who came to the Kingdom by road for the purpose of performing Umrah.



The authority stated that the customs authorities seized the drugs from the baggage of two pilgrims who were traveling in a bus coming to the Kingdom.



A total of 141,831 Captagon pills were found inside plastic containers of olive oil, where the pills were hidden cleverly.



The authority noted that smugglers might try to take advantage of the Umrah season to bring banned items into the Kingdom.



The authority called on all members of the society to report any crimes or violations, especially smuggling of all kinds of drugs so as to protect the society and the economy from this menace.



