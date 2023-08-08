DUBAI - The Dubai Police, represented by Al Qusais Police Station, in cooperation with the Dubai Neighborhood Majlis, has recently organised the 'Your Voice Matters' event to strengthen communication with the Dubai community and activate direct contact channels.

Held at Al Mizhar Majlis, the event offered an opportunity to engage with citizens, residents, and partners, enabling them to share their feedback on security and safety measures.

The event was attended by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police; Major General Abdullah Khadem Sorour, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station; Brigadier Sultan Abdullah Al Aweys, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, along with directors of various departments and police stations, senior officers, officials, and citizens.

At the beginning of the meeting, Lt. Col. Major Majeed Nasser Al Bardan, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre, delivered a comprehensive brief on the community-based and security services offered by Dubai Police to the public through various channels, including police stations, the website, the smart App, as well as the Smart Police Stations (SPS) and the 901 Call Centre.

Meanwhile, Major Saif Al Kaabi, Director of the Suburban Police Points, provided an overview of the services offered by the Suburban Police Points within the Smart Police Stations (SPS), one of the self-service stations allocated across the Emirate.

During the meeting, the participants shared their opinions and raised questions on several topics, such as traffic laws and regulations, general safety guidelines, and drug awareness among students in schools and universities, as well as discussing negative phenomena in residential areas, emphasizing the importance of continue conducting such events to address their needs and feedback.