The Dubai Police have arrested multiple Israeli suspects after they assaulted and caused the death of a compatriot. The police did not reveal how many suspects were held.

The accused will be referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings, the Government of Dubai Media Office said in a Twitter post.

No further details were released about the incident.

According to Israeli media reports, the deceased was in his early 30s. Citing the Israeli foreign ministry, the reports said the man was from Acre. The country's diplomatic missions in the UAE are aware of the incident.

