Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority released a shocking video showing the man's reckless stunt.

He can also be seen riding the bike with one wheel up.

The Dubai Police seized the motorbike and applied a Dh50,000 fine for its release. This comes in accordance with the provisions of Decree 30 of 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).