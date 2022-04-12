The Dubai Crown Prince has announced the launch of an ‘Endowment Sukuk’ that individuals and companies can contribute to. Proceeds from the project will go towards health, educational and humanitarian projects.

It will start at Dh100 million, announced Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Dubai is a pioneer in launching innovative initiatives not only in the economic and development sectors, but also in the humanitarian field. The Endowment Sukuk will support companies’ contributions in charity projects,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan.

