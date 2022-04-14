For the ninth consecutive year, Alizz Islamic Bank continued its humanitarian role towards the community by celebrating the holy month of Ramadan via distributing food packages for low-income families in various Governorates and Wilayats across the Sultanate. Implementing the principle of social solidarity, this initiative is part of the bank’s CSR strategy to conduct various initiatives that enhance its partnership with society beyond Islamic banking.

A large number of Alizz Islamic Bank branch managers and staff volunteered in distributing packages for the low-income families in the governorates of Muscat, North and South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Dhofar, and Ash Sharqiyah North Governorate ensuring that the packages are distributed to those in need.

To support these families to prepare for the month of Ramadan, the bank distributed 800 food packages filled with essential foods including but not limited to rice, wheat, oil, milk, sugar etc. The secondary goal of this initiative is to encourage employee volunteerism and raise the awareness about the benefits of giving back to society such as strengthening employee morale, createing a more positive and productive work environment, and promoting helping those in need.

Such initiatives reflect the bank’s CSR commitment and its efforts to encourage various businesses across the Sultanate to contribute to supporting the low-income families, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

Murtadha Jawad, AGM - Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank, said “At Alizz Islamic Bank we are committed to supporting the growth and welfare of the communities in which we live and operate in, as we believe that the growth of individuals and businesses relies on the prosperity of these communities. Our flagship CSR initiative the Iftar Say’im aims to promote the spirit of solidarity and cooperation within the bank’s employees and the community by providing necessities to low-income families. It is our responsibility as a bank to give back to society and we are proud to do so.”

