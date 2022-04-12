The UAE Cabinet has adopted an agreement to link the payment systems of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. No further details are available about the agreement.

This was among the several resolutions adopted on Monday during the Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Cabinet also adopted unified standards to license family counseling professionals. “The goal is to … help families by providing the best specialists to provide advice,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The UAE will also set up coordination offices with its foreign missions in several countries to coordinate and support humanitarian work.

A federal strategy for digital economy has been adopted as well.

