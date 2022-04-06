



RIYADH – SNB and Saudia, in cooperation with Visa International, announced the revamped identity and features of AlFursan credit card, which is backed by an exceptional package of benefits and rewards to provide its holder with innovative ways of purchasing and luxury travel experience.



This, in addition to providing its members with additional opportunities and dual activities for earning more flyer miles, incentives, rewards, and access to distinguished services.



This occurred at a partnership agreement ceremony recently held in Jeddah, where Saudia and SNB signed the revamped credit card agreement in the presence of Essam Akhonbay, Saudia’s Vice President for Marketing and Product Management, and Saud Bajbair, SNB’s Head of Retail Network. According to the new agreement, holders of the Sharia-compliant AlFursan credit card will be able to earn more Saudia flyer miles for every purchase made with the card, in addition to a slew of other benefits and services.



According to Essam Akhonbay, Saudia’s Vice President for Marketing and Product Management, this agreement comes as a part of Saudia’s keenness to provide the best services to its members and to build competitive, integrative, and strategic relationships, which enhances the two programs’ ability to promote leadership, improve the features and benefits provided to Saudia and SNB customers, and complement Saudia’s development plans to upgrade the services provided to AlFursan program members by offering them a host of benefits. He added that SNB is a leading Saudi financial institution in the Kingdom, and that this partnership reflects the extent of its interest in its members and will build more trust and loyalty to the two programs.



Saud Bajbair, SNB’s Head of Retail Network, expressed the Bank’s pride in renewing the partnership with Saudia through this agreement, noting that it will go a long way to enhance relationships, promote collaboration, and boost their beneficial partnership that will help Saudia and SNB, the aviation and banking giants, achieve their respective strategic goals, with the result being providing unmatched services through the AlFursan joint Visa credit card.



With its innovative identity and design, the AlFursan credit card is set to further strengthen SNB and Saudia’s long strategic partnership, which has spanned more than 30 years and included numerous achievements in terms of enriching the travel experience through a host of perks, benefits, rewards, and distinguished purchase and payment solutions.