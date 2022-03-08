Saudi Arabia - Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East, has announced the successful launch of Liwan Investment Fund in partnership with Liwan Real Estate Company and Riyad Bank.

Liwan Investment Fund is a SR312 million ($83.14 million) closed-end Shariah-compliant real estate fund that has been launched for the purpose of developing a mixed-use residential and commercial complex in the Al Mohammadiya district of Riyadh.

The fund appointed Liwan Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of Tatweer Group, as developer and secured SR200 million in debt financing from Riyadh Bank to finance land acquisition and development, said a statement.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Liwan Real Estate Company and to add Liwan Investment Fund to our growing real estate platform. We continue to believe in the strong fundamentals of the Saudi real estate market, and in the growing demand for differentiated residential solutions.”

Abdulrahman Al Duhaim, CEO of Liwan Real Estate Company, commented: “Our partnership with Jadwa Investment is the outcome of our common vision to develop standard-setting projects across the Kingdom, and to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in distinctive real estate assets. Indeed, we expect Liwan Investment Fund to be the foundation of a fruitful and growing long-term partnership with Jadwa.”

Liwan Investment Fund is part of Jadwa’s growing and diversified real estate portfolio, which has expanded significantly over the last two years. As of February 2022, the firm is managing a total of SR12.6 billion in real estate assets across development and income-generating funds.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).