Jeddah: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, an IsDB member, CEO Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol met yesterday with Governor of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Husseini and with Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) CEO Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalab at the institution’s headquarters here to discuss strengthening cooperation.



They signed the work plan for 2024, with the goal of “Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises Export Projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” to raise their export capabilities.



Attending the meeting was Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser.