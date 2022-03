The boards of Islamic insurers Dar Al Takaful PJSC, based in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi’s National Takaful Company (Watania) have reached an agreement for a potential merger.

Dar Al Takaful told Dubai Financial Market (DFM) that the merger is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022 and will consolidate market share of the UAE’s fractured takaful market.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

