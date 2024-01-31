Emirates Strategic Investments Company has hired banks to arrange investor meetings for a 5-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, an arranging bank document said on Wednesday.

The firm has picked Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, Standard Chartered Bank and Warba Bank are acting as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document added.

The investor meetings are scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 and will be followed by a sale of benchmark-sized dollar-denominated 5-year senior sukuk under ESIC Sukuk’s $2 billion trust certificate issuance programme, the document said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Kim Coghill)