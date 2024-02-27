The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has granted GB Capital for Financial Investments a license to run sukuk issuance activity via its arm GB Capital Sukuk, with a capital of EGP 10 million, as per an emailed press release.

The company’s Islamic Sharia-compliant sukuk activity is expected to support its non-banking financial subsidiaries, GB Capital’s Tamer El-Amry said.

This is in addition to luring real estate developers to secure the liquidity needed for achieving growth, according to GB Capital Sukuk’s Managing Director Mohamed Aburiah.

