Dubai-based insurer AMAN will sell its life insurance portfolio to Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company as part of its plans to transform into an investment company.

It was disclosed earlier this month that AMAN is also in discussions with Dubai-based Salama to sell a portion of its family takaful, medical and general portfolios.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

