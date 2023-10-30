Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB) has recently announced the soft launch of its multi-lingual AI-chatbot powered by ChatGPT, a groundbreaking addition to the bank's digital transformation journey.

This comes in line with the bank's commitment to continuously enhance the customer experience journey, as the AI-powered chatbot aims to revolutionise the personal customer interactions through providing seamless and efficient support across a range of services with 24/7 accessibility to the chatbot services.

Key milestone

Eyad Alabbasi, Head of Digitalisation and Card Centre at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, stated: "Our AI-powered chatbot represents a significant milestone in our digitalisation efforts. This cutting-edge technology powered by ChatGPT promotes our dedication to providing unparalleled service and convenience to our valued customers. We believe this innovation will not only streamline customer interactions but also set a new standard for the banking industry."

Currently, AIB customers are able to interact with the soft version of the AI-powered chatbot through Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s website and official Instagram account.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).