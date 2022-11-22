ABU DHABI - ADIB Securities, a Shari'a-compliant brokerage firm in the UAE and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), reported over AED22 billion worth of trades for the nine months period ended 30th September.

The Abu Dhabi-based brokerage reported a 149% increase in its Digital Trading platform utilisation compared to the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by a strong increase in the number of transactions routed through the company's digital channels from 68% to 73% over the same period.

Dr. Amer Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board at ADIB Securities, said, "Our rapid expansion has planted us firmly at the top of the list amongst our competitors. ADIB Securities captured a large share of the value of trades. As clients' expectations continue to grow, we focus on investing in our people to provide a meaningful and personalised client experience and to ensure that each customer feels important. The key to providing great experiences lies in our constant development of our digital strategy and investment in new digital capabilities."

Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager at ADIB Securities, commented, "Q3 was a very busy time for us here at ADIB Securities. We have grown the number of new accounts opened by 87% and our number of transactions has risen by 83%. New IPOs and global markets volatility have provided investors with opportunities to trade more frequently while maintaining focus on the long term.

"We do expect markets to remain active next year, supported by the positive investment environment in the UAE. We have invested heavily into increasing customer experience by delivering quality service, upgrading our systems, and developing our comprehensive digital strategy."