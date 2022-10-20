ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced today that it has been named the Safest Bank for 2022 by New York-based trade publication Global Finance Magazine.

ADIB was recognised at the awards ceremony held in conjunction with the 2022 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, DC. ADIB ranked first in the category of ‘Safest Islamic Bank 2022’ and sixth Safest Bank among conventional and Islamic in the Middle East.



Commenting on this award, Nasser Al Awadhi, Group Chief Executive Officer, ADIB, said, “We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious recognition and to be ranked ‘the safest Islamic bank’ in. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to providing safe and secure banking experiences with innovative and dustry-leading solutions. It reflects the resilience of our franchise, underpinned by a solid capital base, healthy business momentum and long-standing customer support”.



Global Finance’s annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks have been the recognised and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for more than three decades.

Banks were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings—from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch—and total assets of the 1000 largest banks worldwide.