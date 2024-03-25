Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has picked banks for its debut 10-year sukuk, a document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Mubadala, through its unit Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, has appointed ADCB, First Abu Dhabi Bank And HSBC as joint global coordinators, while ADIB, BOFA Securities, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, MUFG And Standard Chartered Bank are working on the deal as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document said.

The banks will arrange investor meetings starting March 25 followed by a benchmark-sized, U.S. dollar denominated 10-year senior unsecured sukuk under MDGH Sukuk Limited’s newly established Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; editing by Jason Neely)