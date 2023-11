Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has given an initial price guidance of 145 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its green Islamic bond, or sukuk, maturing on Nov. 15, 2028, according to an arranging bank document reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Islamic lender is looking to raise $500 million from the green debt sale, which will be priced later in the day, the arranging bank document said. (Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Tom Hogue)