Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, also known as Masdar, is planning a roadshow for a US dollar-denominated Reg S dual-tranche green bond with tenors of five and/or 10 years.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, MUFG, Natixis and Standard Chartered have been mandated as joint leads and bookrunners.

Investor calls begin today.

The issuer is majority owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. It develops and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects.

