Bahrain - Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), a leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in Bahrain, has partnered with the Labour Fund ‘Tamkeen’ to provide comprehensive financing solutions through a variety of initiatives.

All of these will benefit the private sector in Bahrain and support enterprises to develop further.

The signing ceremony took place at Tamkeen’s Headquarters, in the presence of Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Husain Mohamed Rajab, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, Jawad Humaidan, Acting Head of Corporate Banking and Financial Institutions at BisB, Nasser Al Tattan, Senior Manager - SME & Commercial Banking at BisB, Reem Al Alawi, Chief Legal and Monitoring Officer, Nuha Sulaiman, Director of Enterprise Programmes at Tamkeen and Farah Rabea, Director of Marketing and Communications at Tamkeen.

Jarrar said: “This initiative comes in line with our social responsibility which includes contributing to the prosperity of the national economy through supporting institutions and companies that play a pivotal role in its development. We look forward to taking part in more partnerships in the future and will continue to launch banking products tailored to meet market requirements.”

Humaidan said: “This strategic partnership will provide small and medium enterprises with the much-needed support to achieve their goals, especially in the light of the ongoing consequences of the pandemic. It will, more specifically, enable them to significantly contribute to the GDP and strengthen the startup ecosystem, by providing them with financial solutions designed to meet their needs. At BisB, we will continue to enhance our services and products to further simplify our clients’ banking experience.”

Tamkeen has launched 16 support programmes which were designed to create impact and drive Tamkeen’s objectives of empowering local talent to become the employee of choice and ensuring enterprises become the engine of economic growth in the kingdom, in line with Bahrain’s economic priorities and the National Economic Recovery Plan.

The strategic partnerships with financial institutions will provide enterprises with the necessary capital to fuel their development and growth, locally and internationally.

