CAIRO: UAE oil firm ADNOC has activated business continuity plans to ensure reliable, uninterrupted supply of products to local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot in Abu Dhabi, the firm said on Twitter.

It added that it would also work to ensure the safety of employees.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Toby Chopra and Clarence Fernandez) ((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com;))