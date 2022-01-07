With the advent of new-age technologies, the UAE’s job market is constantly evolving as the public and private sectors are constantly adopting these new technologies.

It’s expected that the UAE’s job market will witness substantial changes as a result of rapid technological developments and modern techniques, requiring job seekers in the country to upskill to match the requirements of the local and global employers.

A Bayt.com survey has revealed that although 80 per cent of respondents in the Mena region are satisfied with their professional and personal growth during the past year, finding a new job emerges as the top career-related resolution for 56 per cent of respondents, followed by getting a promotion or a salary raise (21 per cent), learning new skills at work (21 per cent) and improving relationships with colleagues and managers (2 per cent).

The UAE’s federal ministries have always been a guiding force for the sectors that they’re regulating. Keeping this tradition alive, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has listed jobs that will likely be in high demand over the next 10 years.

These are the jobs for the next 10 years:

· Scientists

· Data analytics

· Artificial Intelligence specialists

· Machine Learning specialists

· Big Data specialists

· E-commerce and strategies specialists