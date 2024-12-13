ABU DHABI - In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law amending the mandate of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) to provide guidance, awareness and support for families, and social services related to the elderly, enhancing the development and stability of family structures in the emirate.

Under its new mandate, FDF is responsible for preparing and developing preventive guidance and awareness programmes for the elderly, providing them with social services and supportive family services for their benefit, as well as living assistance systems, including home care services, and support and training for caretakers of the elderly.

According to the new law, FDF is mandated with a liaison role for various government entities to provide volunteering opportunities for the elderly to engage in activities and events, grant them privileges and facilities that meet their needs, and develop and manage social clubs for the elderly to support their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

The new mandate of the FDF covers creation of databases of the elderly and their caretakers, and conducting studies and research on various key affairs related to families and the elderly.