Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) is encouraging all taxpayers to take advantage of the Cancellation of Fines and Exemption of Penalties initiative, which has been extended until December 31, 2024.



ZATCA has outlined that the exemptions cover fines for delayed registration in tax systems, late payments, tardy filing of returns across all tax laws, fines for rectifying VAT returns, as well as penalties for breaches of VAT field control related to the implementation of e-invoicing regulations, and other VAT general regulations.



According to the initiative's provisions, to avail themselves of the exemption, taxpayers must be registered with the tax system, submit all previously unfiled returns to ZATCA, and settle all principal tax debts linked to the outstanding returns.



The initiative also allows taxpayers to apply for an installment plan from ZATCA, provided that the application is submitted within the initiative's active period and all scheduled installments are paid by the due dates specified in the installment plan approved by the authority.



However, penalties related to tax evasion violations and fines paid before the initiative's effective date are not covered.



ZATCA advises taxpayers to learn more about the initiative through the simplified guide available on its website, which provides a comprehensive explanation of the critical aspects addressed by the extension. The guide includes details on the penalties covered, exemption conditions, procedures for paying dues in installments, and violations related to field control.



For any queries, ZATCA encourages individuals to contact the unified call center at (19993), available round-the-clock, or reach out via X account (@Zatca_Care), email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or instant messaging on the ZATCA website (zatca.gov.sa).