RIYADH — The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) announced the opening of applications for obtaining a license of Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) services in the Kingdom.

This step is part of NCA’s strategic objectives in developing the cybersecurity sector, providing a supportive environment to stimulate investments in the cybersecurity market, and enhancing competitiveness.

This will contribute to improving the services provided to national organizations.



NCA stated that applications for MSOC license will be received through the National Cybersecurity Services Portal “Haseen” starting from Wednesday, Aug. 28 for a period of 60 days. This is toward achieving the objectives of the National Cybersecurity Strategy to strengthen cybersecurity in the Kingdom, and building an integrated cybersecurity ecosystem that meets the growing demand for cybersecurity services.



This will enable national organizations to access cybersecurity services that are reliable, mature, and of high quality; in addition to the development of specialized national capabilities in this field. NCA has published through its website further details that includes an “Investor’s Guide” to explain the journey of investors and service providers in the field of cybersecurity, available on: nca.gov.sa/en/registration-and-licensing.



NCA invites service providers, who desire to provide MSOC services in the Kingdom, to fulfill the requirements stipulated in the “Regulatory Framework for Licensing Managed Security Operations Center Services,” and to apply for a license through the NCA Portal “Haseen”.



NCA is the national entity in charge of cybersecurity in Saudi Arabia and serves as the national authority and reference on its affairs. NCA aims to improve the cybersecurity posture of the Kingdom in order to safeguard its vital interests, national security, critical infrastructures, high-priority sectors, and government services and activities.

