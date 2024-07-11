RIYADH — The General Authority for Foreign Trade approved the formation of a number of joint Saudi foreign business councils in its new term.

Mohammed Al Dulaim has been nominated as the Chairman of the Saudi-Canadian Business Council. Abdullah Al Mukhles and Abdullah bin Al-Ahmad will be Vice Chairmen.

Sultan Al-Qahtani will become Chairman of the Saudi-Nigerian Business Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee, while Nasser Al-Sudais and Sultan Al-Turki will be Vice Chairmen.

Ayman Sajini was approved as Chairman of the Saudi-Indonesian Business Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee, while Osama Qoqandi and Saleh Al-Qabaa were named Vice Chairmen.

The General Authority for Foreign Trade supervises joint business councils with other countries. The joint committees include representatives from the business sector in Saudi Arabia and their counterparts in other countries that have investments or commercial operations with the Kingdom. There are a total of 43 bilateral and regional business councils.

