JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a royal decree allowing the Saudi Cabinet to convene if both the King and the Prime Minister are absent.



King Salman has ordered that the scheduled meeting of the Council of Ministers shall be chaired by the senior most member of the Cabinet from the grandsons of King Abdul Aziz in the absence of the King and Prime Minister or those deputed by him.



The King stated this in a royal decree issued on Thursday. The decree was in line with the recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



The King issued the decree after reviewing the Basic Law of Governance and taking into account the public interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

