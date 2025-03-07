KUWAIT CITY - The Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah announced that the ministry is preparing to launch a campaign to help pay off the debts of Kuwaiti debtors through charity societies in line with specific conditions and standards set for debt repayment.

In a press statement issued on the sidelines of the annual Iftar party organized by the Ministry of Social Affairs in cooperation with the Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) at social welfare homes complex, Dr. Al-Huwailah explained that the campaign to collect donations for paying off debts of indebted citizens comes in response to the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to promote local charitable work.

The campaign will be conducted through the Central Assistance Platform, which allows beneficiaries to apply easily using their civil ID and uploading required documents and information.

Charity societies will receive requests from debtors, and each charity society will classify them according to what it deems appropriate based on the set conditions. She stated that the campaign will be supervised by the ministry in collaboration with charitable societies, as part of efforts to strengthen social solidarity and alleviate the burdens of struggling families. Dr. Al-Huwailah commended the efforts of the staff at the ministry and PADA. She stressed her keenness to improve communication with beneficiaries and provide services that meet the highest standards of quality and comfort.

Meanwhile, the acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi revealed that a large portion of the funds raised by charity societies during the month of Ramadan will be allocated to assist debtors, under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Affairs, to support charitable initiatives. In a press statement, he revealed that a circular has been issued to all charitable societies to direct them to allocate their funds toward promoting local charitable work through charities and endowments. Dr. Al-Ajmi explained that the project will be launched under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Affairs and will include the legal conditions for the indebted. The funds collected during Ramadan by charitable societies will be primarily directed toward this campaign. Regarding the exceptional performance bonuses, he indicated that they will be distributed soon but only to those who truly deserve them, rather than to all employees who received an “excellent” rating, in line with the requirements of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in this regard. In addition, the Assistant Undersecretary for Social Care Affairs Dr. Jassim Al-Kandari affirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing a supportive environment that ensures the delivery of the best services to beneficiaries. He stressed that the Social Care Sector is a main pillar of the social work system.

