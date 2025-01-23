KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait is introducing streamlined visa and residency processes aimed at attracting visitors, boosting tourism, and ensuring strict compliance with residency regulations, according to Brigadier Hamad Al-Ruwaih, Director of the Special Services Department in the Residency Affairs Sector.

These measures come as part of the country’s broader vision to position itself as a regional tourism hub while maintaining robust legal frameworks for residents and visitors.

Visa Facilities and Online Services

Brigadier Al-Ruwaih revealed that Kuwait is open to visitors from all nationalities under conditions set by the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

The Special Services Department facilitates diplomatic transactions, ensuring smooth processing both in-person and online through platforms like the "Sahel" app and a dedicated e-Visa website.

Visa applications for included categories are reviewed swiftly, with processing times ranging from one minute to 24 hours, depending on the need for security checks.

Residents of Gulf Cooperation

GCC countries can now easily apply for tourist visas at border crossings, provided they meet the eligibility criteria for exempted professions.

Citizens from 52 countries can obtain visas directly upon arrival at Kuwaiti airports. Additionally, family, tourist, and commercial visas are being issued with simplified procedures to encourage more visitors.

Focus on Tourism and Economic

Growth Kuwait is gearing up for significant tourism and entertainment projects aimed at diversifying its economy and attracting international visitors. Inspired by the successes of neighboring Gulf countries, these initiatives include family-friendly attractions, large-scale events, and a revamped entertainment infrastructure.

Brigadier Al-Ruwaih stated that the aim is to make Kuwait a leading tourist destination while maintaining its reputation for safety and security.

Residency Law Enforcement

The introduction of a new residency law has drastically reduced violations, ensuring compliance from both visitors and residents.

Brigadier Al-Ruwaih emphasized that violations, which were previously rampant, have now decreased significantly due to heightened awareness and strict enforcement measures.

The law imposes heavy fines for breaches, with penalties of up to KD 2,000 for specific violations, such as failing to report a newborn.

For instance, fines start at KD 2 per day in the first month, increasing to KD 4 per day in the second month, with escalating penalties for delays beyond four months.

Special Services for Diplomats

The Special Services Department has allocated specific processes for diplomats and embassy personnel, governed by international agreements.

A dedicated online platform for diplomats and their families will soon be launched to facilitate visa applications, ensuring smooth and secure handling of their transactions.

Objective and Compliance

Brigadier Al-Ruwaih clarified that the government’s primary focus is not on collecting fines but on ensuring respect for the law. Visitors and residents are encouraged to comply with regulations to avoid penalties, which include fines, deportation, and bans on re-entry.

He expressed optimism that these new measures would further enhance the ease of doing business and improve Kuwait’s global reputation as a secure and welcoming destination.

The reforms signal Kuwait’s commitment to balancing economic growth through tourism and investment while maintaining stringent legal oversight to ensure order and compliance within the country.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).