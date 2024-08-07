KUWAIT CITY: The General Administration of Residency Affairs has asked the General Administration of Legal Affairs for consultation regarding the fees applicable when transferring the residency of a “father” or “mother” from those holding Article 22 to their sponsor who holds Article 24 (the same sponsor).

According to the source, the fee for Article 22 residency (whether for renewal or transfer to sponsors holding Article 24) is only ten dinars. In contrast, the fee for a family/dependent visa for a mother or father holding other articles (Article 17, Article 18, Article 19) is 250 dinars.

The source indicated that the “Residency Affairs” department raised a query about whether the current fee structure—where residency is issued annually for 10 dinars—will remain unchanged or if the fees for renewing or transferring the residency of family members (father or mother) to sponsors holding Article 24 will be increased, similar to the fees collected under other articles.

