KUWAIT CITY - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Munifi has emphasized the core objectives of the newly issued Public Debt Law -- Financing and Liquidity, highlighting its role in providing the State with diversified financial resources, both locally and internationally, to support development projects.

In a media briefing on Monday, Al-Munifi explained that the law is designed to strengthen domestic financial markets, stimulate the banking sector, and reflect the State’s capacity to borrow responsibly.

She stressed that access to liquidity will enhance the financial reserves of the country, helping it to meet obligations amid evolving global economic conditions.

Al-Munifi stated that the Public Debt Law will play a pivotal role in advancing numerous development initiatives, ultimately driving economic growth and supporting Kuwait’s vision of becoming a regional financial hub. “Among the key projects to be financed under this law are strategic initiatives in infrastructure, housing and health cities, which form a cornerstone of the national development agenda,” she revealed.

She added that the law provides flexible and sustainable financial instruments, reinforcing the government’s commitment to diversifying funding sources. In this context, Al-Munifi revealed that a sukuk issuance law will soon follow, pending final procedures.

She affirmed that the law is sovereign, with the Ministry of Finance authorized to mandate the Central Bank or Kuwait Investment Authority to act on its behalf in securing financing.

The ministry, she added, remains committed to developing a robust legislative framework to enhance the country’s fiscal environment. Faisal Al-Muzaini, Director of the Public Debt Department at the ministry, confirmed that borrowing from both domestic and international sources is incorporated into the 2025/2026 budget, with estimated borrowing expected to range between KD3 and KD6 billion.

He pointed out major differences between the current and previous debt laws, indicating the new legislation raises the borrowing ceiling from KD10 billion to KD30 billion; and extends the borrowing term from 10 to 50 years. “It also introduces specific expenditure guidelines, a new element compared to the earlier framework,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of leveraging local markets alongside global ones, explaining that the new debt law will positively influence Kuwait’s credit rating by showcasing its fiscal discipline and ability to manage development financing effectively. He described the law as “one of the most significant financial reforms in Kuwait’s history.”

He also revealed that a flexible financing strategy has been developed to engage confidently with global markets, focusing on minimizing borrowing costs and diversifying the investor base across regions and institutions. He said the main goal is to develop a local debt market by establishing a reliable yield curve, which will serve as a benchmark for domestic investors. He added Kuwait’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at just 2.9 percent, significantly lower than international benchmarks, where this ratio often exceeds 50 percent or 60 percent. He confirmed this low ratio positions Kuwait advantageously to enter capital markets after an eight-year hiatus.

Asked whether public debt could be used to repay existing obligations, he confirmed that the law does not prohibit such use and that it will be considered within the broader financing strategy. Although no specific timeline has been set for the initial borrowing, he stated that preparations are underway and that the ministry is nearing the final stages before entering the markets. Regarding borrowing models, he clarified that Kuwait will follow a strategy tailored to its unique fiscal position, leveraging its sovereign reserves and national standards rather than adopting any predefined international model.

