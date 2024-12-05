Egypt’s Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk has emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to leveraging international expertise to foster trust, partnerships, and certainty within the tax community.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to boost private sector growth and fortify Egypt’s economic foundation.

Kouchouk lauded the Middle East Regional Technical Assistance Center (METAC), established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for its pivotal role in supporting regional economic and financial development. METAC’s work in capacity building and human development has significantly contributed to advancing economic stability and sustainable growth in the region.

Speaking on the occasion of METAC’s 20th anniversary, Kouchouk underscored the Center’s vital contributions to promoting inclusive and sustainable development. “We are committed to deepening cooperation with METAC to build more resilient and dynamic economies across the MENA region,” he stated.

The Minister also highlighted the complexity of the economic landscape in the MENA region, noting the importance of regional integration and cooperation to address shared challenges. “Multilateral partnerships are essential to formulating financial policies that promote resilience and inclusive growth. Egypt aims to play a leading role in creating systems capable of withstanding economic shocks,” he added.

Kouchouk further emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to fostering a future grounded in sustainable growth, improved living standards, and social inclusion. He expressed enthusiasm for METAC’s support in tackling challenges such as climate change, digital transformation, and fostering equitable development.

Egypt has significantly benefited from METAC’s expertise in financial and economic reforms. According to Kouchouk, the collaboration has enabled the country to design financial policies that stimulate economic growth, enhance public finance management, and improve living standards by increasing social investments. These efforts align with Egypt’s comprehensive economic reform agenda aimed at promoting financial discipline and long-term sustainability.

Holger Florkemeier, METAC’s Director at the IMF, expressed gratitude for Egypt’s steadfast support of the Center over the past two decades. “Egypt’s commitment to METAC has proven to be an investment with substantial returns, benefiting both the country and the broader region,” he said.

Jihad Azour, Director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, also praised METAC’s achievements. He credited the collective contributions of member states, which have enabled the Center to expand its influence and address the region’s growing demand for technical assistance and capacity development.

