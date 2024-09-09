H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2024 regulating healthcare activities and professions in Dubai. The resolution applies to all establishments involved in providing healthcare services in Dubai, including those based in special development zones, free zones, and the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The resolution applies to all professionals practising in all healthcare facilities across Dubai. However, professionals in federal government entities and their affiliated healthcare institutions and facilities operating in the emirate are exempt from the purview of the new resolution.

The Resolution aims to establish a comprehensive, high-quality healthcare system in Dubai by regulating healthcare professions and activities. It also seeks to promote operational efficiency and service quality while protecting the community from unethical practices and upholding transparency, fairness, and legal accountability.

The resolution outlines the roles and responsibilities of the Dubai Health Authority, which include regulating, licensing, and overseeing healthcare providers in the emirate. Key responsibilities also include developing healthcare policies and standards, processing applications for service providers and professionals, and ensuring compliance with regulations.

According to the resolution, the DHA is responsible for investigating complaints against healthcare professionals. It can impose penalties, conduct clinical audits, and refer violations to the Medical Practice Committee. The Authority also implements the decisions of the Medical Responsibility Committee and processes patient complaints, ensuring they are referred to the Medical Practice Committee for further action.

The DHA is also tasked with monitoring the quality of health data handled through digital systems, maintains a database of healthcare professionals and facilities, and coordinates with federal and local entities on healthcare matters in Dubai.

As per Resolution No. (49) of 2024, healthcare facilities or professionals are prohibited from operating in Dubai without a permit from the DHA. Healthcare facilities are not allowed to employ unlicenced professionals or visiting doctors, and neither professionals nor facilities may engage in healthcare activities without prior approval from the DHA.

The Resolution outlines the conditions and procedures for licensing healthcare facilities and professionals. Licences are valid for a renewable period of a year. Renewals are subject to conditions set by the DHA. Furthermore, healthcare facilities and professionals cannot transfer their licences without prior approval from the DHA, subject to conditions set by the Director General.

Resolution No. (49) of 2024 authorises the Director General of the DHA and the Medical Practice Committee to close a healthcare facility, fully or partially. This period can be extended for up to three months, pending an investigation into alleged violations by the facility or its staff. The resolution also authorises the Director General of the DHA and the Medical Practices Committee to suspend a professional for up to three months, extendable, pending investigation of the alleged violation.

Resolution No. (49) of 2024 replaces Resolution No. (32) of 2012 pertaining to the regulation of medical professions in Dubai. This Resolution annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Existing decisions and regulations under Resolution No. (32) of 2012 remain in effect unless they conflict with Resolution No. (49) of 2024, until new ones are issued.

Resolution No. (49) of 2024 will be published in the Official Gazette and will come into effect 60 days from the date of issuance.