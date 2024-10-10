Information and eGovernment Authority chief executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed yesterday took part in the eighth GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee meeting, following the directives of Interior Minister and ministerial committee for information and communication technology chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

The committee discussed key issues on agenda, including the launch of the eGovernment Guidance Strategy (2024-2030), developed under the leadership of Bahrain, which realigns the vision, goals and work plans aimed at meeting current trends and future challenges.

This follows the completion of the previous strategy launched in 2014, which helped GCC countries achieve high rankings in the United Nations eGovernment Readiness Survey and laid the groundwork for digital transformation within the member states.

The committee has approved the unified framework for digital access for GCC countries prepared by Qatar.

The committee also reviewed the minutes of sub-committee meetings, which included discussions on joint electronic services, unified software procurement, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and digital trust services teams.

It praised Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority for successfully hosting the fifth edition of the GCC Digital Government Award during the second Digital Government Forum in December last year and approved a proposal to organise the award annually in the country holding the presidency.

The officials expressed hopes for continued digital advancements to strengthen the GCC’s regional and global standing.

