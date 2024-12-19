Egypt - Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk has decided to extend the deadline for resolving tax disputes until June 30th, 2025, according to a statement published by the Official Gazette.

Accordingly, taxpayers will be provided with a quick and effective method to settle their customs and tax disputes.

In November, the Egyptian Parliament gave final approval to the government-proposed law extending the validity of Law No. 79 of 2016, concerning the settlement of tax disputes.

This decision aims to ease financial burdens on taxpayers and enhance their tax and financial stability, particularly amid the current global economic challenges.

This tax policy is set to balance the public treasury’s rights with those of taxpayers in a way that builds trust between the tax administration and taxpayers while encouraging investment and economic growth.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).