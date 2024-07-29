Ramy Youssef, Assistant Minister of Finance for Tax Policies, reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance and the Egyptian Tax Authority’s dedication to improving and developing the primary tax business system. He stated: “Our goal is to build upon our achievements and align with the world’s leading tax entities.”

During his visit to the Large Taxpayers Center, Youssef monitored the implementation of examination procedures within the main tax business system. This visit aligns with the Minister of Finance’s directives to continually oversee automated tax procedures and enhance the system.

Youssef emphasised that the efficient main tax business system benefits taxpayers and examiners. Examiners no longer need to request paper documents or rely on field examinations; automation streamlines the process.

Simplifying the tax system improves the examination process, preventing fraud and tax evasion. Youssef stressed the importance of avoiding duplicate or unnecessary document requests, ensuring a streamlined review without repetition or complexity.

He urged the identification and addressing of obstacles within the centre. The upcoming focus includes continuous training for centre staff on automated tax systems and eliminating paper-based examinations. Efforts are ongoing to unify the tax work system.

During discussions with examiners, Youssef explored their understanding of the new main tax business system (SAP), the challenges they face, and taxpayer issues. He also welcomed suggestions for system development.

Youssef engaged with taxpayers to gather feedback on the main tax business system’s implementation, procedures, facilitation, and challenges. He committed to promptly resolving any issues.

