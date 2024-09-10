ABU DHABI - The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has achieved the emirate's highest level of statistical maturity in the 5th cycle of the "Statistical Maturity Index" project during 2023.

The Index measures the ability of Abu Dhabi's government entities to produce and publish statistics consistent with the standards and methodologies adopted by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD). The Agency's rate of 97.98 percent is the highest classification level (maturity stage) in the field of statistical data quality.

The Index is measured based on two main axes: the extent of government entities' compliance with the basic legislation and laws regulating the management of statistical work in Abu Dhabi, and their level of commitment to the standards of data quality, processes and outputs approved in accordance with the best international standards.

The Index is also based on two main pillars: the first of which determines the extent of government entities' commitment to basic statistical legislation and institutional arrangements, while the second pillar measures the extent of commitment to the centre's quality standards and procedures.

These two pillars are divided into four main evaluation areas: statistical system management, inputs, processes and outputs, which, in turn, include 14 different criteria based on which participating entities are evaluated.

The results of the Statistical Maturity Index help government entities identify areas that require development to reach the highest levels of quality and accuracy in official statistics for Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD Secretary-General, expressed her pride in this new achievement made by the Agency in investing in high-quality data, which is collected through the implementation of scientific and research studies and projects.

She added that this data helps support decision-makers and policymakers with accurate, updated and reliable statistics and analyses consistent with the highest international standards to support the efforts made by the UAE and the Abu Dhabi government to meet the requirements of the national agenda and global competitiveness indicators.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, SCAD Director-General, said, "SCAD is committed to supporting government entities participating in the Statistical Maturity Index to achieve its objectives by enhancing their capabilities in managing statistical work in accordance with basic legislation and in a manner that ensures objectivity, transparency, confidentiality, and security of data to produce modern, high-quality statistics based on appropriate scientific methodologies."

The Agency has participated in the Index since its inaugural cycle in 2017. After an initial score of 70.42 percent, it has gradually progressed each year and, during 2023, has achieved the highest level of maturity.