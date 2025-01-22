Bahrain - The government has been urged to double the allowances for unemployed Bahrainis, with a group of MPs claiming that the current grants fail to cover even the most basic living expenses.

Five legislators, led by Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, have submitted a proposal seeking to increase the monthly financial support for jobless secondary school graduates or lower from BD150 to BD300, and for university graduates from BD200 to BD400.

They have proposed amendments to the 2006 Insurance Against Unemployment Law “to address growing concerns among unemployed citizens who are struggling to make ends meet”.

The current allowances, MPs argue, are insufficient, particularly as inflation and living costs continue to rise.

Dr Al Nuaimi highlighted that the Unemployment Fund which generates annual revenues of around BD90 million – with expenditures reaching BD12m – has a significant surplus that could be used to finance the increased allowances.

“The Unemployment Fund sees a huge surplus every year, which could be used to fund the additional allowance,” said Dr Al Nuaimi. “The amount that’s now being given to jobseekers is just not enough to make ends meet. There should be an increase until jobs are found within a nine-month period.”

He said unemployed Bahrainis deserve to live with dignity while they search for jobs, and it is legislators’ responsibility, as representatives of the people, to ensure they receive adequate support.“This is about justice and fairness,” Dr Al Nuaimi stressed.

The proposal has gained traction among MPs, many of whom believe that the surplus in the Unemployment Fund should be reinvested in citizens.

Dr Al Nuaimi pointed out that the fund is financially stable, with a strong reserve that can sustain the proposed increases without compromising future commitments.“This is not a burden on the fund or the economy,” he explained.

“It is a well-calculated and practical step to support Bahrainis in their time of need.”The proposed changes would apply for a maximum of nine months as stated in the current law.

MPs argue that this period should be sufficient for jobseekers to find suitable opportunities, particularly with the ongoing efforts to stimulate the economy and create more employment options.

“This proposal sends a strong message that we stand with our people and are committed to improving their lives,” said Dr Al Nuaimi. “We urge the government to support this initiative and prioritise the welfare of Bahrainis during these challenging times.”

Meanwhile, five MPs led by Bassema Mubarak have also submitted another proposed amendment to the same law to increase the payments of Bahrainis who leave their jobs or are dismissed.

Under the current law, the monthly allowance is 60 per cent of the salary up to BD1,000 for a maximum of nine months.Ms Mubarak and her colleagues want the percentage increased to 80.

“Sixty per cent of the wages doesn’t help manage commitments, in fact, it does nothing to help with expenses,” Ms Mubarak claimed.“People have to borrow to make up the difference and when employed, are forced to pay back to others,” she said. “Eighty per cent is a more fairer approach.”

Money was withdrawn from the Unemployment Fund four times over the Covid-19 pandemic to cover wages of employees in the private sector.

Around BD230m was also used for the Early Voluntary Retirement Scheme for civil servants in 2019, and BD200m was transferred to fund Tamkeen’s initiatives in 2023.Both proposals have been approved unanimously, in principle, and referred to Parliament’s services committee for review.

