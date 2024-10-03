Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion has issued a strict warning against the unauthorised use of Royal symbols by private institutions, commercial companies, and social media accounts.

These include using the royal emblem, images of the prosperous royal palaces, and pictures of the Royal Mosques on any commercial products.

The restrictions aim to protect the dignity and sanctity of these symbols and landmarks. However, organisations may apply for a licence from the Ministry, allowing them to use certain images and logos with appropriate authorisation.

The Ministry’s approval process ensures that any usage is in line with regulations and preserves the cultural and historical significance of these royal symbols.

