Muscat – Ministry of Economy held a media briefing – ‘Towards a Competitive Oman’ – for an overview of the country’s standing on international competitiveness indices. The event reviewed initiatives and efforts aligned with Oman Vision 2040 aimed at enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness.

The ministry highlighted Oman’s advancements in various global indices. H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, informed that the government is committed to improving its international competitiveness further, particularly in areas outlined in Vision 2040, by executing annual plans and promoting greater integration among government agencies.

Underscoring the importance of the briefing, he said it “aims to engage experts and the media to discuss the ministry’s progress and share future plans”.

The minister focused on the strides made by Oman in key indicators, highlighting the nation’s improved ranking in several global assessments.

One of the most notable achievements has been in the Environmental Performance Index in which Oman advanced 95 places from 149th to 54th globally. H E Saqri attributed this leap to national efforts, reflecting the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Oman climbed 39 places in the Economic Freedom Index, now ranking 56th globally up from 95th earlier. In the UN’s e-Government Development Index, it advanced nine places from 50th to 41st. These achievements highlight Oman’s focus on governance, transparency and digital transformation.

H E Saqri explained that these improvements are not merely numerical gains but have deeper implications for Oman’s development. “These rankings show our commitment to the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040 and demonstrate the effectiveness of integrated development policies.”

The ministry also reviewed the gains made during the 10th Five-year Plan (2021-2025), which include strategic programmes, legislative developments and regulatory reforms. These efforts have bolstered the nation’s financial sustainability, improved the business environment and expanded digital government services.

Oman is currently preparing to join the World Bank’s Business Readiness Index in 2025, a critical indicator that assesses governments’ efforts in fostering private sector growth.

The National Competitiveness Office shared its plans for continued progress at the briefing. Working closely with international bodies, such as World Economic Forum and World Bank, the office is leading efforts to improve Oman’s performance across key global indices.

“Our progress on global indices is a clear indication of the path we are on – a path of sustainable growth and competitiveness on the world stage,” H E Saqri stated.

